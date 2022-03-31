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Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up
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3 views • March 31, 2022
Informative and pragmatic discussion with Ronald Carriveau of the restored Massachusetts State Assembly on the subject of jurisdictions and structure of government in the USA, going back to the Civil War when the "secession of the Southern States" walking out of Congress led to lack of quorum for the holding of Congress, and BAR attorney Abe Lincoln thence converted Congress into a company, himself as CEO and the senators as Board of Directors, incorporated in Delaware. This has then led to a series of bankruptcies and new incorporations, with state governments also pulled into the fraud by incorporating into new profit-centric corporations, whose prime directive is self-sustainment and profit--which explains the vast amounts of graft, abuse, and corruption we are seeing today in all States and at the Federal level.
Bringing things into the light of current affairs, Ron makes reference to the upcoming elections for Governor in the State of Massachusetts Corporation--which many mistakenly believe is the one and only true-blue Massachusetts Government but most definitely isn't--where Charles Baker is heading out while Maura Healey the current Attorney-General and Geoff Diehl, a Republican from Pennsylvania have thrown their hats into the ring. Yet what they are seeking to extend is a private corporation playing State government, whose activities we can expect to be "more of the same" as indeed we have been seeing for years now in Massachusetts.
We also make reference to the matters of fact and urgency covered at my website The Everyday Concerned Citizen which has been reporting for 8 years now on the failure of "Public Safety" and "Public Health" as well now as local law enforcement along with Federal Justice and Security agencies turn on the people, using fusion center contracts, stealth EMF weapons, and noxious lies about outstanding citizens--such as myself--to neighborhoods, employers, friends and family in efforts to militarily subjugate and pacify neighborhoods, while currently running COVID hoaxes to enact tyranny, despotism, and fear-churning in the citizenry, demanding masks and poison-vaccine mandates including for children.
The answer to this: Return to the land, Return to being a free and sovereign American on the land, Return to the restored American Republic and help set up your true state assemblies.
EMAIL: Ron issues a call for teachers, nurses, marshalls, sheriffs, retired police to help set up the Massachusetts State Assembly and government. If you are in Massachusetts, and wish to take these steps and help "restore the Republic," please email him at: [email protected]
LINKS FOR MORE:
The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America
https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/
Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Let-Freedom-Ring---Podcast-3---Birth-Certificate-Fraud-and-Baby-Deed:2
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships
https://www.brighteon.com/8d6d34ca-ff78-4783-bc8b-982fc149bbd3
Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC67rlh3Fw16mRdNaFDR8Wcg
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
Bringing things into the light of current affairs, Ron makes reference to the upcoming elections for Governor in the State of Massachusetts Corporation--which many mistakenly believe is the one and only true-blue Massachusetts Government but most definitely isn't--where Charles Baker is heading out while Maura Healey the current Attorney-General and Geoff Diehl, a Republican from Pennsylvania have thrown their hats into the ring. Yet what they are seeking to extend is a private corporation playing State government, whose activities we can expect to be "more of the same" as indeed we have been seeing for years now in Massachusetts.
We also make reference to the matters of fact and urgency covered at my website The Everyday Concerned Citizen which has been reporting for 8 years now on the failure of "Public Safety" and "Public Health" as well now as local law enforcement along with Federal Justice and Security agencies turn on the people, using fusion center contracts, stealth EMF weapons, and noxious lies about outstanding citizens--such as myself--to neighborhoods, employers, friends and family in efforts to militarily subjugate and pacify neighborhoods, while currently running COVID hoaxes to enact tyranny, despotism, and fear-churning in the citizenry, demanding masks and poison-vaccine mandates including for children.
The answer to this: Return to the land, Return to being a free and sovereign American on the land, Return to the restored American Republic and help set up your true state assemblies.
EMAIL: Ron issues a call for teachers, nurses, marshalls, sheriffs, retired police to help set up the Massachusetts State Assembly and government. If you are in Massachusetts, and wish to take these steps and help "restore the Republic," please email him at: [email protected]
LINKS FOR MORE:
The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America
https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/
Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Let-Freedom-Ring---Podcast-3---Birth-Certificate-Fraud-and-Baby-Deed:2
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships
https://www.brighteon.com/8d6d34ca-ff78-4783-bc8b-982fc149bbd3
Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC67rlh3Fw16mRdNaFDR8Wcg
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
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