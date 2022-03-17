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Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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342 views • March 17, 2022
Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions and Pirate Ships Who Pirated America

Educative conversation with Ron Carriveau, Massachusetts State Assembly co-coordinator on the basic fraud which has pulled Americans off the Land Jurisdiction of their birthright and into the Sea Jurisdiction of enslavement by the Pirates of Fiat Currency and Incorporation and how everyone can return to the land by becoming an American State Citizen--change your political status, become a State National or State Citizen in your own original State on the Land, as part of the American States Assembly revived by Anna von Reitz and her team--who have literally brought America back from oblivion.

LINKS FOR MORE:
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/

Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Birth Certificate Fraud, Baby Deed to Reclaim Child
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EES4OtqgBSBj/

Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/

The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America:
https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/

The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/

Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited

Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/

Correct your status
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/

Declaration of Your Political Status 1779 document can be found on this page, scroll down:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Document PDF here: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1779-Declaration-of-Naturalization-for-Americans_RecSec.rtf

Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI

Chart your course
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/

Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/

Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html

RAMOLA D REPORTS

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Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
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let freedom ringpodcast 4birthright americanus civil peace flagland jurisdiction
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