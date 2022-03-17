© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships
Follow
2
Share
Report
342 views • March 17, 2022
Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions and Pirate Ships Who Pirated America
Educative conversation with Ron Carriveau, Massachusetts State Assembly co-coordinator on the basic fraud which has pulled Americans off the Land Jurisdiction of their birthright and into the Sea Jurisdiction of enslavement by the Pirates of Fiat Currency and Incorporation and how everyone can return to the land by becoming an American State Citizen--change your political status, become a State National or State Citizen in your own original State on the Land, as part of the American States Assembly revived by Anna von Reitz and her team--who have literally brought America back from oblivion.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/
Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/
Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Birth Certificate Fraud, Baby Deed to Reclaim Child
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EES4OtqgBSBj/
Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America:
https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/
The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Correct your status
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Declaration of Your Political Status 1779 document can be found on this page, scroll down:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Document PDF here: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1779-Declaration-of-Naturalization-for-Americans_RecSec.rtf
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Chart your course
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates (please click the Subscribe button above).
BECOME A PART OF THIS CHANNEL:
To keep this unique brand of explorative & investigative print/broadcast Truth-Journalism continuing, you can "co-create" with tech fees and funds to help whistleblowers in need on a recurring or one-time basis--
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ramolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Educative conversation with Ron Carriveau, Massachusetts State Assembly co-coordinator on the basic fraud which has pulled Americans off the Land Jurisdiction of their birthright and into the Sea Jurisdiction of enslavement by the Pirates of Fiat Currency and Incorporation and how everyone can return to the land by becoming an American State Citizen--change your political status, become a State National or State Citizen in your own original State on the Land, as part of the American States Assembly revived by Anna von Reitz and her team--who have literally brought America back from oblivion.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/
Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/
Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Birth Certificate Fraud, Baby Deed to Reclaim Child
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EES4OtqgBSBj/
Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America:
https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/
The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Correct your status
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Declaration of Your Political Status 1779 document can be found on this page, scroll down:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Document PDF here: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1779-Declaration-of-Naturalization-for-Americans_RecSec.rtf
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Chart your course
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates (please click the Subscribe button above).
BECOME A PART OF THIS CHANNEL:
To keep this unique brand of explorative & investigative print/broadcast Truth-Journalism continuing, you can "co-create" with tech fees and funds to help whistleblowers in need on a recurring or one-time basis--
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ramolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.