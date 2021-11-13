Dr. David Martin: The 'Rona Intolerable Acts

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“804 Years In The Making: Humanity’s Declaration” | The Liberty Conference (22-23 October 2021)
Bill Of Rights Violations:
* Amendment I
* Amendment IV
* Amendment V
* Amendment VI
WATCH: The ’Rona Treasonous Acts
The Fauci COVID Dossier:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf