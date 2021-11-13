Dr. David Martin: The 'Rona Treasonous Acts

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“804 Years In The Making: Humanity’s Declaration” | The Liberty Conference (22-23 October 2021)
Criminal:
* Funding and conspiring acts of terror.
* Acts of domestic terrorism resulting in death of American citizens.
* Lying to Congress.
* Conspiring to criminal commercial activity.
* Market manipulation and allocation.
* Interlocking directorates.
Civil:
* Disclosure of government interest.
* Patenting nature.
* It is unlawful to conduct medical research (even in the case of emergency) without an independent institutional review board approved protocol including informed consent free of coercion.
* Unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.
WATCH: The ’Rona Intolerable Acts
The Fauci COVID Dossier:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf