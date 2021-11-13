Dr. David Martin: The 'Rona Treasonous Acts

“804 Years In The Making: Humanity’s Declaration” | The Liberty Conference (22-23 October 2021)





Criminal:

* Funding and conspiring acts of terror.

* Acts of domestic terrorism resulting in death of American citizens.

* Lying to Congress.

* Conspiring to criminal commercial activity.

* Market manipulation and allocation.

* Interlocking directorates.





Civil:

* Disclosure of government interest.

* Patenting nature.

* It is unlawful to conduct medical research (even in the case of emergency) without an independent institutional review board approved protocol including informed consent free of coercion.

* Unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.





WATCH: The ’Rona Intolerable Acts





The Fauci COVID Dossier:

https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf

