NWO is dead

・フィリップ王子死去
・エリザベス女王死去
・ジェイコブ・ロスチャイルド卿死去
・エブリン・D・ロスチャイルド死去
・ルース・ギンズバーグ死去
・ジョージ・ブッシュ・シニア死去
・ジェフリー・エプスタイン死去
・刑務所にいるギスレーン・マクスウェル
・ヘンリー・キッシンジャー死去
・チャールズ 余命6 か月 ＊既・・。
https://www.bloomberg.co.jp/news/articles/2024-02-26/S9GOE5T0G1KW00
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/financier-lord-jacob-rothschild-dies-at-87-369344/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13126229/lord-jacob-rothschild-dies-aged-97.html
逝去と憂鬱の設計者たちである彼ら力は衰え、彼らの遺産は軽蔑されました。 正義が勝利し真実が回復されるにつれて、彼らの計画は解明され、影響力は弱まりました。彼の死の開示によって閉じられたテクノロジーをはじめあらゆる革命が始まる。
そして、陰謀論は陰謀論ではありませんでした。知らずに加担していた人、己の欲に溺れ加担した人、あなた方に終わりが来る。
https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1637314682540412931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1637314682540412931%7Ctwgr%5E7cd068395f11e770efc9751d7001872e2a32b7c0%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdaiwaryu1121.com%2Fpost-70384%2F
観ておいた方が良いことX ■資産の売却
https://www.brighteon.com/a76e9f4e-f7c2-4b4d-8af0-825f7b0f22bb
SWIFTシステムの終焉
7/5＝あと②
