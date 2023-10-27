Create New Account
観ておいた方が良いことX ■資産の売却
w₊w₊w＝？
Published 19 hours ago

https://twitter.com/NerumWim/status/1713994269755642067

地球上で最も裕福な一族であるロスチャイルド家は、家宝、美術品、歴史​​的な品物などの個人コレクションがしばしば彼らの高い地位と権力の象徴として機能するのに、なぜそれらを売り払うのでしょうか？ かつて1兆ドルを超える純資産を持っていた家族がどうしてこのお金を必要とするのでしょうか？それともここで何か他のことが起こっているのでしょうか？

＊大統領令 EO-13818とEO-13848 、何か関係があるかもしれません。


映画『LAST HOPE ～マインドコントロールを解き放つとき～』予告編

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-HoY9A_hvo




