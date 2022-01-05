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ZOMBIE FRIED CHICKEN - ZFC - IT LICKS ITS OWN FINGERS!!!!! THE MEAT IS GRAPHENE AI PELLET FED SO ITS GRAPHENE PACKED! AND IS MOVING WITH THE WI-FI 5G Y-GIG KILLER MOD- U- LATE MM WAVE FREQUENCY
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3744 views • January 05, 2022
The 5G-FLU-CONNECTION - https://www.brighteon.com/f74273e4-aede-4707-b1d4-dc7dc6e442f6
UK ARE YOU VAXXED AND PAYING LIFE INSURANCE? STOP ITS INVALID ON PAYOUTS IF YOU TOOK THE JAB! - https://www.brighteon.com/3c2f6268-600b-4c1b-aa4e-fb39e593f793
CHINA - PEOPLE BLEEDING FROM THE EYES NOSE EARS 5G EMP RADIATION PULSED MICROWAVE DEATHS - THEY WILL MASSACRE THE POPULATION AND BLAME IT ON A VARIANT! - ITS GENOCIDE!!!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/cf114f01-aa79-40b7-ad7a-51c4b0714c4d
TRIPLE JABBED JOURNALIST COLLAPSES ON AIR FROM CARDIAC ARREST - https://www.brighteon.com/e8e72e28-59fa-496e-bbd3-ce25489b866b
THEY ARE KILLING YOU WILL YOU WAKE UP????? 3 YEAR OLD DEAD STRAIGHT AWAY AFTER THE JAB! MURDER! - https://www.brighteon.com/f7d273ed-01ff-4f20-9c4b-7c01b11e425e
ANOTHER ONE! A BRAZILIAN REPORTER COLLAPSES ON LIVE TV - HAS 5 CARDIAC ARRESTS ON WAY TO HOSPITAL NOW IN ICU - https://www.brighteon.com/61475953-ad21-46a2-bef8-2114a31e6894
1985 PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - https://www.brighteon.com/14a23ca4-149e-4bba-b9d7-17ea9fb3617e
Situation Update, Jan 3, 2022 - Life Insurance companies sound DEATH WARNINGS over nearly 100,000 excess deaths PER MONTH - https://www.brighteon.com/2aeb6b61-d279-46e1-af77-bac77b24ca3d
UK ARE YOU VAXXED AND PAYING LIFE INSURANCE? STOP ITS INVALID ON PAYOUTS IF YOU TOOK THE JAB! - https://www.brighteon.com/3c2f6268-600b-4c1b-aa4e-fb39e593f793
CHINA - PEOPLE BLEEDING FROM THE EYES NOSE EARS 5G EMP RADIATION PULSED MICROWAVE DEATHS - THEY WILL MASSACRE THE POPULATION AND BLAME IT ON A VARIANT! - ITS GENOCIDE!!!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/cf114f01-aa79-40b7-ad7a-51c4b0714c4d
TRIPLE JABBED JOURNALIST COLLAPSES ON AIR FROM CARDIAC ARREST - https://www.brighteon.com/e8e72e28-59fa-496e-bbd3-ce25489b866b
THEY ARE KILLING YOU WILL YOU WAKE UP????? 3 YEAR OLD DEAD STRAIGHT AWAY AFTER THE JAB! MURDER! - https://www.brighteon.com/f7d273ed-01ff-4f20-9c4b-7c01b11e425e
ANOTHER ONE! A BRAZILIAN REPORTER COLLAPSES ON LIVE TV - HAS 5 CARDIAC ARRESTS ON WAY TO HOSPITAL NOW IN ICU - https://www.brighteon.com/61475953-ad21-46a2-bef8-2114a31e6894
1985 PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - https://www.brighteon.com/14a23ca4-149e-4bba-b9d7-17ea9fb3617e
Situation Update, Jan 3, 2022 - Life Insurance companies sound DEATH WARNINGS over nearly 100,000 excess deaths PER MONTH - https://www.brighteon.com/2aeb6b61-d279-46e1-af77-bac77b24ca3d
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