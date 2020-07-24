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Part II: Ole Dammegard exposes Bilderberger ally Prime Minister Olof Palme of Sweden planning his own fake assassination
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133 views • July 24, 2020
Part II: Ole Dammegard exposes Bilderberger ally Prime Minister Olof Palme of Sweden planning his own fake assassination
WATCH ON OmniverseTV https://vimeo.com/441405871
WATCH ON ExopoliticsTV https://www.brighteon.com/6c500a82-e287-4f94-ab90-1272a32004ce
WATCH ON You Tube: https://youtu.be/raDuXWft4wI
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://newsinsideout.com/2020/07/part-ii-ole-dammegard-exposes-bilderberger-ally-prime-minister-olof-palme-of-sweden-planning-his-own-fake-assassination/
In this Part II of a multi-part series, Author and investigator Ole Dammegard exposes the Deep State Assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme of Sweden.
Support the work of Ole Dammegard
LightonConspiracies.com
http://www.lightonconspiracies.com
WATCH ON OmniverseTV https://vimeo.com/441405871
WATCH ON ExopoliticsTV https://www.brighteon.com/6c500a82-e287-4f94-ab90-1272a32004ce
WATCH ON You Tube: https://youtu.be/raDuXWft4wI
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://newsinsideout.com/2020/07/part-ii-ole-dammegard-exposes-bilderberger-ally-prime-minister-olof-palme-of-sweden-planning-his-own-fake-assassination/
In this Part II of a multi-part series, Author and investigator Ole Dammegard exposes the Deep State Assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme of Sweden.
Support the work of Ole Dammegard
LightonConspiracies.com
http://www.lightonconspiracies.com
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