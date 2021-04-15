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Fetal Death Outcomes AFTER Vaccination Classified as NOT Unusual!
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94 views • April 15, 2021
How are more fetal death outcomes classified as not unusual? What is that what they are going for? Maybe the increased rates of fetal loss, spontaneous abortion, and miscarriage after flu vaccines is what they were expecting and wanted to happen!
A huge number of women reporting they lost their babies after vaccination and all they have to do to whip it to the side is to say it wasn't unusual. In one study they actually say it was expected! They expected to see this kind of loss after vaccination!
This makes me sick and breaks my heart! Please share this and help me share the truth so we can save more babies!
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
Full-Length Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/b6a956d7-049c-4f51-9fdd-c77ee6fc7329
Check out more of my blogs here:
Gates Foundation Funds Research into Flu Vaccine During Pregnancy-Major Backfire!
https://thewilddoc.com/gates-foundation-funds-research-into-flu-vaccine-during-pregnancy-major-backfire/
Why Do They Give Out Free Flu Vaccines?
https://thewilddoc.com/why-do-they-give-out-free-flu-vaccines/
Is Elderberry Safe for Pregnancy and Infants?
https://thewilddoc.com/is-elderberry-safe-for-pregnancy-and-infants/
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
A huge number of women reporting they lost their babies after vaccination and all they have to do to whip it to the side is to say it wasn't unusual. In one study they actually say it was expected! They expected to see this kind of loss after vaccination!
This makes me sick and breaks my heart! Please share this and help me share the truth so we can save more babies!
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
Full-Length Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/b6a956d7-049c-4f51-9fdd-c77ee6fc7329
Check out more of my blogs here:
Gates Foundation Funds Research into Flu Vaccine During Pregnancy-Major Backfire!
https://thewilddoc.com/gates-foundation-funds-research-into-flu-vaccine-during-pregnancy-major-backfire/
Why Do They Give Out Free Flu Vaccines?
https://thewilddoc.com/why-do-they-give-out-free-flu-vaccines/
Is Elderberry Safe for Pregnancy and Infants?
https://thewilddoc.com/is-elderberry-safe-for-pregnancy-and-infants/
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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