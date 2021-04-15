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Should Pregnant Women be Vaccinated?
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42 views • April 15, 2021
Should pregnant women be vaccinated? What does the science say? It’s not what you are being told…
Most people will be saddened, and many should be angry when they find out the best available science on the flu vaccines during pregnancy actually show that more children are lost or die if their mother gets the flu vaccine.
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/should-pregnant-women-be-vaccinated/
Check out more of my blogs here:
Gates Foundation Funds Research into Flu Vaccine During Pregnancy-Major Backfire!
https://thewilddoc.com/gates-foundation-funds-research-into-flu-vaccine-during-pregnancy-major-backfire/
A Critical Review of a CDC Reference Study (Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy)
https://thewilddoc.com/a-critical-review-of-a-cdc-reference-study/
Is Elderberry Safe for Pregnancy and Infants?
https://thewilddoc.com/is-elderberry-safe-for-pregnancy-and-infants/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Most people will be saddened, and many should be angry when they find out the best available science on the flu vaccines during pregnancy actually show that more children are lost or die if their mother gets the flu vaccine.
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/should-pregnant-women-be-vaccinated/
Check out more of my blogs here:
Gates Foundation Funds Research into Flu Vaccine During Pregnancy-Major Backfire!
https://thewilddoc.com/gates-foundation-funds-research-into-flu-vaccine-during-pregnancy-major-backfire/
A Critical Review of a CDC Reference Study (Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy)
https://thewilddoc.com/a-critical-review-of-a-cdc-reference-study/
Is Elderberry Safe for Pregnancy and Infants?
https://thewilddoc.com/is-elderberry-safe-for-pregnancy-and-infants/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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