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ITALY: DOCTORS AND SCIENTISTS TEST A KIWI FRUIT USING PCR TEST FOR COVID [2020-12-31] (VIDEO)
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335 views • December 31, 2020
Kerry Mullins, the inventor of the PCR Test has publicly stated it should never be used as a virus test, but that is what the Medical Mafia and Big Pharma are using it for. It has over a 98% FALSE POSITIVE rate, but it is still being used as the definitive test for lock downs, quarantines, and death certificates. We already know it has been used to get positive test results for goat, sheep, paw paw fruit, motor oil, coca cola, and so many other non-human objects. Here we see a live demonstration of a Kiwi Fruit testing positive for COVID. Please try to Wake Up, only you can Awaken yourself by tuning out Mainstream Media News and doing your own research.
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ITALY: DOCTORS AND SCIENTISTS TEST A KIWI FRUIT USING PCR TEST FOR COVID [2020-12-31] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6c0eadaf-394d-4094-acc2-f5bc0efd8b74
AUSTRIAN MP SHOWS EVEN A CAN OF COKE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID [2020-12-12] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qO3YwUTftvHy/
GOAT & PAWPAW 'TEST POSITIVE' FOR COVID-19 IN TANZANIA - PRESIDENT DR. JOHN MAGUFULI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ul0SorBPs6UX/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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ITALY: DOCTORS AND SCIENTISTS TEST A KIWI FRUIT USING PCR TEST FOR COVID [2020-12-31] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6c0eadaf-394d-4094-acc2-f5bc0efd8b74
AUSTRIAN MP SHOWS EVEN A CAN OF COKE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID [2020-12-12] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qO3YwUTftvHy/
GOAT & PAWPAW 'TEST POSITIVE' FOR COVID-19 IN TANZANIA - PRESIDENT DR. JOHN MAGUFULI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ul0SorBPs6UX/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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