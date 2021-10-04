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Refreshing Energy Prayer and Against Tiredness, Low Energy, and Chronic Fatigue
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12 views • October 04, 2021
Prayer for RefreshingEenergy and Against Tiredness, Low Energy, and Chronic Fatigue.
Bible verses referenced in prayer:
Isaiah 40:28-31
Colossians 1:29
Colossians 1:11
Jeremiah 31:25
Matthew 11:28
Psalm 23: 3 & 5
Philippians 4:13
John 10:10
Philippians 2:13-15
1st prayer posted: https://www.brighteon.com/5f38956a-d779-444e-8501-b53ea3228ec7
If this prayer blesses you in any way, I would love to hear from you...please leave a testimonial in the comments.
If you feel led to want to support my ministry, you can donate to my Venmo @Mari-Shamayim (for other ways to donate please email me)
You can reach me at [email protected]
Please share this prayer with others who you would like to bless!
Thank you for stopping by! I do hope you subscribe! love, Mari
Bible verses referenced in prayer:
Isaiah 40:28-31
Colossians 1:29
Colossians 1:11
Jeremiah 31:25
Matthew 11:28
Psalm 23: 3 & 5
Philippians 4:13
John 10:10
Philippians 2:13-15
1st prayer posted: https://www.brighteon.com/5f38956a-d779-444e-8501-b53ea3228ec7
If this prayer blesses you in any way, I would love to hear from you...please leave a testimonial in the comments.
If you feel led to want to support my ministry, you can donate to my Venmo @Mari-Shamayim (for other ways to donate please email me)
You can reach me at [email protected]
Please share this prayer with others who you would like to bless!
Thank you for stopping by! I do hope you subscribe! love, Mari
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