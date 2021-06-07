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Dr Kevin Corbett Tells Nurses “You Doing This For Pay Makes You A Nazi Dr Or Nurse”
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912 views • June 07, 2021
Dr Kevin Corbett Tells Nurses “You Doing This For Pay Makes You A Nazi Dr Or Nurse”
Watch also:
Kate Shemirani - Nurses Getting Double Time £££ For Injecting At Vax Clinics
https://www.brighteon.com/5ebc21cd-9669-4ca5-83d9-e9b136c3c8ea
Watch also:
Kate Shemirani - Nurses Getting Double Time £££ For Injecting At Vax Clinics
https://www.brighteon.com/5ebc21cd-9669-4ca5-83d9-e9b136c3c8ea
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