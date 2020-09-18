Get the Full Training Book "Brain Training For Dogs" here:A simple game to make your dog focus and listen to you fast!If your dog doesn't focus on you whatever you do or tell him, with this trick, that is working great for any dog breed, you will always grab his attention and he will focus on your eyes waiting for your next order!Make the overall dog training process a piece of cake and not a pain in the @ss!How To Grab Your Dog's Attention With This Simple Trick!___________________________________________________________________________DISCLOSURE: We often review or link to products & services we regularly use and think you might find helpful. Wherever possible we use referral links, which means if you click one of the links in this video or description and make a purchase we may receive a small commission or other compensation.