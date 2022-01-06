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Prince Philip was assigned by Adolf Hitler to be handler of AntiChrist Nimrod's (Satan's son) mother
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117 views • January 06, 2022
Prince Philip of England was assigned by Adolf Hitler to be the handler of the “12 mothers of iniquity” to bring birth to Satan Lucifer’s son, who is the AntiChrist Nimrod. Since Emperor Hirohito was the Garter Knight servant of Queen Elizabeth under the British royal family as a British army general, that means Emperor Hirohito was lower in rank than Adolf Hitler and the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar royal bloodline white-scaled red-eyed Draco Prime Josef Mengele who had Adolf Hitler’s daughter Nadine give birth to Satan Lucifer’s son the AntiChrist Nimrod. That means, Emperor Hirohito not only took orders from the Rockefeller family real emperor of Japan, and President Franklin Roosevelt who ordered him to start World War 2, but all these Draco avatars and Draco reptilian hybrid globalist elite emperors and presidents are servants to the higher white Dracos like Josef Mengele and Lt. Col. Michael Aquino. Lt. Col. Michael Aquino the white Draco is the hidden leader of the NSA and runs the earth’s Draco Pleiadian reptilian hybrid mass lesbian rapist pedophile cannibal Satanist Hillary Clinton’s CPS child trafficking ring and the moon’s LOC (Lunar Operations Command) human children adrenochrome blood harvesting factory. In turn, the Saturn Dracos manage the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet and Adolf Hitler and their Blackwater company Nazi SS army on earth and the Nazi CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS shadow rogue government that is cooking us real Christians alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, and shooting us with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door rooms, and cutting off our income, and sending demons all day, and attacking with witchcraft & psychic attacks, and attacking Pastor Doug Riggs’ marriage with divorce witchcraft curses, and hundreds of other attacks all day long. It is funny that the more Satan Lucifer attacks us, the more God dismantles his Illuminati NWO. He is kicking his own buttocks. In turn, the Saturn Dracos report to higher Orion star system reptilian fallen angels and the Illuminati top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and the Global Ethics Foundation fallen angel devils and the Council of World Religions fallen angel devils. They in turn report to Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara).
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See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XRoCi9ISZGPy/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/6b75203b-2a9b-4c4e-abc6-8a158a005ebc
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XRoCi9ISZGPy/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/6b75203b-2a9b-4c4e-abc6-8a158a005ebc
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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