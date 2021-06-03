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Don Quixote, Deceptions Amongst Us Threaten our cause! Plus, Racketeering in our Government!
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330 views • June 03, 2021
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5 Doctors 3rd meeting!
https://rumble.com/vhqjrb-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-48-special-edition-5-doc-u.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Mike Adams: deep state threats! They want 70% Vaxed!
https://www.brighteon.com/161e3639-fb19-45f9-a215-58c78f384ab9
Tom Renz website: Services
https://renz-law.com/services
Attorney Tom Renz Court Registration Info:
https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/AttorneySearch/#/98645/attyinfo
Legal fund: 130,000 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2021/03/17/covid-deniers-drop-lawsuit-against-health-department-their-130k-legal-fund-remains/
Friday: Breggin and Renz: https://youtu.be/AlMkIW3JBzg
TRO motion Alabama.
https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf
TRO motion Denied!
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.alnd.177186/gov.uscourts.alnd.177186.3.0.pdf
Wednesday: Pam discussing “Lawsuit” and counsel as :”most brilliant legal mind”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IIK5zV21XM2/
Friday: Pam Popper with Tom Renz: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GyYQzaFDKUC6/
Order to show cause by the court against plaintiff counsel! Yikes!
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20475850/carr-order-to-ohio-stands-up-to-show-cause.pdf
Attorney Gargasz in Ohio and Ohio Stands up! Sues Dewine over Vaccine Lottery.
https://chroniclet.com/news/262792/gargasz-ohio-stands-up-sue-dewine-to-stop-vax-a-million-lottery/
The CASE in Ohio Supreme Court seeking a writ of Prohibition. https://737219ae-5006-40ee-a8a8-fa20478a03dd.filesusr.com/ugd/d642c8_cd9c6ef9fcc64e848bf36b098dbd18fa.pdf
Epoch times: discussing suit in Houston against Methodist hospital over mandating vaccines for employees: https://m.theepochtimes.com/117-healthcare-workers-file-lawsuit-against-hospital-for-requiring-covid-19-vaccine_3836644.html
Suit in Houston TX against Methodist hospital in Houston for requiring employees get vaxed!
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20793442/nurses-v-methodist-hospital-houston-texas-covid-vaccine-mandate.pdf
Polk county Florida: https://youtu.be/oIp1OjT7SUg
UFOs on Fox News. https://youtu.be/kWt-f07Gm0w
AZ governor vetos 22 Bills!
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/arizona-governor-vetoes-22-bills-including-election-integrity-and-anti-critical-race-theory-legislation_3838054.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
5 Doctors 3rd meeting!
https://rumble.com/vhqjrb-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-48-special-edition-5-doc-u.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Mike Adams: deep state threats! They want 70% Vaxed!
https://www.brighteon.com/161e3639-fb19-45f9-a215-58c78f384ab9
Tom Renz website: Services
https://renz-law.com/services
Attorney Tom Renz Court Registration Info:
https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/AttorneySearch/#/98645/attyinfo
Legal fund: 130,000 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2021/03/17/covid-deniers-drop-lawsuit-against-health-department-their-130k-legal-fund-remains/
Friday: Breggin and Renz: https://youtu.be/AlMkIW3JBzg
TRO motion Alabama.
https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf
TRO motion Denied!
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.alnd.177186/gov.uscourts.alnd.177186.3.0.pdf
Wednesday: Pam discussing “Lawsuit” and counsel as :”most brilliant legal mind”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IIK5zV21XM2/
Friday: Pam Popper with Tom Renz: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GyYQzaFDKUC6/
Order to show cause by the court against plaintiff counsel! Yikes!
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20475850/carr-order-to-ohio-stands-up-to-show-cause.pdf
Attorney Gargasz in Ohio and Ohio Stands up! Sues Dewine over Vaccine Lottery.
https://chroniclet.com/news/262792/gargasz-ohio-stands-up-sue-dewine-to-stop-vax-a-million-lottery/
The CASE in Ohio Supreme Court seeking a writ of Prohibition. https://737219ae-5006-40ee-a8a8-fa20478a03dd.filesusr.com/ugd/d642c8_cd9c6ef9fcc64e848bf36b098dbd18fa.pdf
Epoch times: discussing suit in Houston against Methodist hospital over mandating vaccines for employees: https://m.theepochtimes.com/117-healthcare-workers-file-lawsuit-against-hospital-for-requiring-covid-19-vaccine_3836644.html
Suit in Houston TX against Methodist hospital in Houston for requiring employees get vaxed!
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20793442/nurses-v-methodist-hospital-houston-texas-covid-vaccine-mandate.pdf
Polk county Florida: https://youtu.be/oIp1OjT7SUg
UFOs on Fox News. https://youtu.be/kWt-f07Gm0w
AZ governor vetos 22 Bills!
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/arizona-governor-vetoes-22-bills-including-election-integrity-and-anti-critical-race-theory-legislation_3838054.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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