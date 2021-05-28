Situation Update, May 28th, 2021 - Vaccine deep state issues DIRECT THREAT to Natural News and the Health Ranger

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The most relevant call came from someone I did not know, and whose number did not appear on my phone. It was sheer chance that I even answered it. As I explain in my Situation Update podcast below, this person identified himself as a supporter of my site and said he works for the federal government. What gave his claim credibility was the fact that he knew my number and he was able to initiate the call from a source that did not reveal his phone number to me.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-28-deep-state-planning-false-flag-violence-to-blame-anti-vaxxers-and-gun-owners.html
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