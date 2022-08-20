Father curses out pharmacist for son's heart damage

A Father calls a pharmacist where his 7 yr. old son was vaccinated. Shortly after his son is hospitalized with Myocarditis heart damage. Listen to the inexcusable excuses she gives him. Blood on the hands of everyone involved in godless experiment.

Open Letter to Pastors / Elders about the vaccines https://www.brighteon.com/d22ce147-fec6-4833-b0b1-1dbac07edd23

original video of phone call.

https://www.brighteon.com/31973149-6da7-4c60-85b0-a33da0ca14f7









