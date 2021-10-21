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OPEN LETTER TO PASTORS/ ELDERS ABOUT VACCINES
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116 views • October 21, 2021
The seriousness of the times we are living in must be made known. If the Pastors, Elders and Leaders of the Christian faith cannot/ will not protect the Saints, then the LORD GOD will raise up others to do His work.
You may also view this letter at eternalvaluesministries.com
You may also view this letter at eternalvaluesministries.com
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