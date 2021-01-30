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What Will It Take to Wake Us Up?
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124813 views • January 30, 2021
Most of us don't understand what's going on in America right now. I believe this is the truth of it as best I can determine. See for yourself. If you agree, recommend the presentation to those you care about.
We've been saying, "Election, election, election". Wrong! We need to think bigger in terms of priorities, "1. Republic, 2. People, 3. Election!" Once we get our priorities in order, it all starts to make sense.
President Trump made the choice to regain the republic (including his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America), deal with the traitors and insurrectionists and pure evil (harsh terms, but true terms) that are viciously fighting him, and the necessary governance changes that entails, as his first priority. I said "regain" the Republic, that means at some point we lost it? Yes. President Trump is about to get it back and to do it, he, his family, and his allies will have to take down the Deep State, here at home and abroad. This isn't new, rather a continuation of what President JFK was planning to do. As we've seen due to the 2020 Presidential election, the Deep State is extensive. Once that's done, transitioning to the regained Republic will necessitate an election for the 19th President (U.S. Grant was the last one). That will happen in March 2021. Take heart! Our military is now in full control of the USA - the new administration. We're almost there!
What comes next is waking up the people - else you will not long keep the regained Republic. How President Trump and Team chose to do this is simply amazing. It avoids Civil War and gets even more people to wake up, globally too. Brilliant! But I've got to warn you, in order to wake up the many sleeping people in our country and in the world, you have to go to rather extreme lengths. When the drama is over and the evidence is finally provided, it will be truth, graphic, and it will shock the world to its core. It has to. If the trajectory of lives are not changed because of this, then we'll shortly lose our regained republic. That would be tragic beyond words. The sad part is that not everyone will wake up - but most will.
Thirdly, President Trump will deal with the rampant election fraud. Once again, think bigger. These actions will include all of the stolen U.S. elections going back for the past 12 years. The Executive Order President Trump put out the last week he was in office will see to that. This will have global implications as well.
The best is yet to come! NESARA! This is where the Global Reset planned by the globalist Luciferian elite is completely coopted by the Trump Team and used entirely for good. Think world peace and much, much more. Have you been watching all the peace agreements coming out of the Middle East over the past little while? Just little tokens letting us know what was really coming. The best is yet to come!
Say a prayer for understanding before you watch will you? I'm imperfect and so is this presentation. I'd like to apologize up front for any errors. And the sound quality on the last song is quite tragic. Please go listen to that song offline, turn the volume up, and sing along.
After you've seen this, the events that are unfolding should be a lot easier to handle and maybe some will wake up.
Please feel free to download and share with everyone you care about.
God bless you; God bless all in this fight against evil; and God bless the United States of America!
The follow-on presentation is titled "What Will It Take To Wake Us Up 2?" located at this link: https://www.brighteon.com/13175bf8-43e8-4936-92ed-f0c2cb61c4d4
We've been saying, "Election, election, election". Wrong! We need to think bigger in terms of priorities, "1. Republic, 2. People, 3. Election!" Once we get our priorities in order, it all starts to make sense.
President Trump made the choice to regain the republic (including his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America), deal with the traitors and insurrectionists and pure evil (harsh terms, but true terms) that are viciously fighting him, and the necessary governance changes that entails, as his first priority. I said "regain" the Republic, that means at some point we lost it? Yes. President Trump is about to get it back and to do it, he, his family, and his allies will have to take down the Deep State, here at home and abroad. This isn't new, rather a continuation of what President JFK was planning to do. As we've seen due to the 2020 Presidential election, the Deep State is extensive. Once that's done, transitioning to the regained Republic will necessitate an election for the 19th President (U.S. Grant was the last one). That will happen in March 2021. Take heart! Our military is now in full control of the USA - the new administration. We're almost there!
What comes next is waking up the people - else you will not long keep the regained Republic. How President Trump and Team chose to do this is simply amazing. It avoids Civil War and gets even more people to wake up, globally too. Brilliant! But I've got to warn you, in order to wake up the many sleeping people in our country and in the world, you have to go to rather extreme lengths. When the drama is over and the evidence is finally provided, it will be truth, graphic, and it will shock the world to its core. It has to. If the trajectory of lives are not changed because of this, then we'll shortly lose our regained republic. That would be tragic beyond words. The sad part is that not everyone will wake up - but most will.
Thirdly, President Trump will deal with the rampant election fraud. Once again, think bigger. These actions will include all of the stolen U.S. elections going back for the past 12 years. The Executive Order President Trump put out the last week he was in office will see to that. This will have global implications as well.
The best is yet to come! NESARA! This is where the Global Reset planned by the globalist Luciferian elite is completely coopted by the Trump Team and used entirely for good. Think world peace and much, much more. Have you been watching all the peace agreements coming out of the Middle East over the past little while? Just little tokens letting us know what was really coming. The best is yet to come!
Say a prayer for understanding before you watch will you? I'm imperfect and so is this presentation. I'd like to apologize up front for any errors. And the sound quality on the last song is quite tragic. Please go listen to that song offline, turn the volume up, and sing along.
After you've seen this, the events that are unfolding should be a lot easier to handle and maybe some will wake up.
Please feel free to download and share with everyone you care about.
God bless you; God bless all in this fight against evil; and God bless the United States of America!
The follow-on presentation is titled "What Will It Take To Wake Us Up 2?" located at this link: https://www.brighteon.com/13175bf8-43e8-4936-92ed-f0c2cb61c4d4
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