BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VACCINE DAY!!! 2 WEEKS LATER REPORT: Using CHLORINE DIOXIDE & HHO as Protection
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
2175 followers
Follow
10
Share
Report
2935 views • October 07, 2021
Its been 2 weeks since I got the J & J vaccine and someone suggested that I give a report on how it went with using CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS A DETOX FROM PATHOGENS AND TOXINS. I did the Protocol C (Protocol 1000) for 2 weeks before the jab and for a week after. Then, I did some basic daily doses of smaller amounts of clo2. I also used Hydrogen gas and water in the evenings. (I don't know if the HHO was very helpful for a vaccine detox though) I wasn't super perfect in doing the clo2 protocol but I was consistent in doing it daily. Overall, I feel that the clo2 was a better approach to detoxing the vaccine than the HHO.

Clo2 vs Covid = Clo2 wins
Clo2 vs Vaccine = Clo2 wins

Either way, I'm going for the win!!!

Vaccine Protocol with Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO: https://www.brighteon.com/0ee94776-3df4-43a2-a18d-4801a720d2b3


Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...

Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/

Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing

My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1

My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidevaccinedetoxclo2hho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

Willow Tohi
Report: Chlorophyll Linked to Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Report: Chlorophyll Linked to Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Coco Somers
Your grocery list might be your best defense against a fading mind

Your grocery list might be your best defense against a fading mind

Ava Grace
Oatmeal and Cereal Both Affect Blood Sugar, but Processing and Fiber Drive the Difference, Researchers Say

Oatmeal and Cereal Both Affect Blood Sugar, but Processing and Fiber Drive the Difference, Researchers Say

Coco Somers
HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy