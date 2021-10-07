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VACCINE DAY!!! 2 WEEKS LATER REPORT: Using CHLORINE DIOXIDE & HHO as Protection
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2935 views • October 07, 2021
Its been 2 weeks since I got the J & J vaccine and someone suggested that I give a report on how it went with using CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS A DETOX FROM PATHOGENS AND TOXINS. I did the Protocol C (Protocol 1000) for 2 weeks before the jab and for a week after. Then, I did some basic daily doses of smaller amounts of clo2. I also used Hydrogen gas and water in the evenings. (I don't know if the HHO was very helpful for a vaccine detox though) I wasn't super perfect in doing the clo2 protocol but I was consistent in doing it daily. Overall, I feel that the clo2 was a better approach to detoxing the vaccine than the HHO.
Clo2 vs Covid = Clo2 wins
Clo2 vs Vaccine = Clo2 wins
Either way, I'm going for the win!!!
Vaccine Protocol with Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO: https://www.brighteon.com/0ee94776-3df4-43a2-a18d-4801a720d2b3
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Clo2 vs Covid = Clo2 wins
Clo2 vs Vaccine = Clo2 wins
Either way, I'm going for the win!!!
Vaccine Protocol with Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO: https://www.brighteon.com/0ee94776-3df4-43a2-a18d-4801a720d2b3
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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