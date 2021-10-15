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Battlefield Vaccine
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82 views • October 15, 2021
This video was made for educating the uninitiated. A collection of media to explain the injury caused by the Covid vaccines, whistleblower testimony from inside hospitals and medical practices, insight into how this could all be possible and proof that it’s by design.
Watermarks have been blurred based on feedback from viewers that they were distracting and led to them not believing the information, presumably due to programming that only mainstream media can be trusted. Sources are listed below by timecode:
0:00 Dr. Zalenko presents
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EKMJKHbIO22z/
2:11 Dr. Michael Yeadon
https://rumble.com/viaz45-former-pfizer-vp-yeadon-exposes-how-covid-vaccines-were-fraudulently-approv.html
6:35 Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
8:57 Dr. Richard Fleming
https://www.brighteon.com/193073b0-f4c5-4dd4-bdcb-e4f705f2c64a
12:08 Dr. Angelina Ferrella at Texas Senate Committee
https://www.bitchute.com/video/trqA5NExRbrc/
13:52 Dr. Lee Merritt
https://www.brighteon.com/72b9423e-b494-4c5a-bfc1-8a38f7fbeda8
15:26 Nicole Landers, RN
https://www.brighteon.com/1115ede9-bd3d-46d0-ac29-a54dc24fbd36
17:11 Vaccine injured testimonies
https://t.me/covidvaxinjury
22:10 WXYZ on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/wxyzdetroit/photos/a.461583946134/10158207966696135/?type=3
22:55 2030 Unmasked
https://rumble.com/vlmsmn-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html
24:27 Debra Conrad - The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/videos/these-patients-deserve-to-be-heard-vaers-whistleblower/
27:50 Jody O’Malley - Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
35:59 2030 Unmasked
https://rumble.com/vlmsmn-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html
37:45 Steve on Stew Peters show
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/hospital-administrator-lots-of-people-will-die-doctors-banned-from-hcq-ivm/
42:16 Dr. Roger Hodkinson
https://www.brighteon.com/2cb95f1a-0e44-41ce-9cc6-d59e5d5c8fbd
43:20 Dr. Teryn Clarke
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/videos/summit-sessions-the-science-teryn-clarke-md-public-health-responses-during-this-pandemic/
45:17 Kary Mullis and PCR test
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rqBfpPMWbWtu/
46:27 2030 Unmasked
https://rumble.com/vlmsmn-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html
47:32 Dr. Ngozi Ezike
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nX96XsHiHo9w/
56:19 Dr. David Martin
https://rumble.com/vjxix4-there-is-no-variant-not-novel-or-no-pandemic-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fu.html
Watermarks have been blurred based on feedback from viewers that they were distracting and led to them not believing the information, presumably due to programming that only mainstream media can be trusted. Sources are listed below by timecode:
0:00 Dr. Zalenko presents
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EKMJKHbIO22z/
2:11 Dr. Michael Yeadon
https://rumble.com/viaz45-former-pfizer-vp-yeadon-exposes-how-covid-vaccines-were-fraudulently-approv.html
6:35 Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
8:57 Dr. Richard Fleming
https://www.brighteon.com/193073b0-f4c5-4dd4-bdcb-e4f705f2c64a
12:08 Dr. Angelina Ferrella at Texas Senate Committee
https://www.bitchute.com/video/trqA5NExRbrc/
13:52 Dr. Lee Merritt
https://www.brighteon.com/72b9423e-b494-4c5a-bfc1-8a38f7fbeda8
15:26 Nicole Landers, RN
https://www.brighteon.com/1115ede9-bd3d-46d0-ac29-a54dc24fbd36
17:11 Vaccine injured testimonies
https://t.me/covidvaxinjury
22:10 WXYZ on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/wxyzdetroit/photos/a.461583946134/10158207966696135/?type=3
22:55 2030 Unmasked
https://rumble.com/vlmsmn-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html
24:27 Debra Conrad - The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/videos/these-patients-deserve-to-be-heard-vaers-whistleblower/
27:50 Jody O’Malley - Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
35:59 2030 Unmasked
https://rumble.com/vlmsmn-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html
37:45 Steve on Stew Peters show
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/hospital-administrator-lots-of-people-will-die-doctors-banned-from-hcq-ivm/
42:16 Dr. Roger Hodkinson
https://www.brighteon.com/2cb95f1a-0e44-41ce-9cc6-d59e5d5c8fbd
43:20 Dr. Teryn Clarke
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/videos/summit-sessions-the-science-teryn-clarke-md-public-health-responses-during-this-pandemic/
45:17 Kary Mullis and PCR test
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rqBfpPMWbWtu/
46:27 2030 Unmasked
https://rumble.com/vlmsmn-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html
47:32 Dr. Ngozi Ezike
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nX96XsHiHo9w/
56:19 Dr. David Martin
https://rumble.com/vjxix4-there-is-no-variant-not-novel-or-no-pandemic-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fu.html
Keywords
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