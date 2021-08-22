Dr. Lee Merritt, former US Navy surgeon, warns of catastrophic "vaccine" risk to active duty soldiers

A "vaccine" for a virus that does NOT exist!There never was any pandemic, just a created event based on lies andmassive deceptions and of course fake science and compliant doctorsand other HC workers as well as lawyers and nearly all politicos !There is no test as well, just another deception method and a way tospread it. Excellent interview Mike. It is all far worse than youthought and confirms I've been right about all of this since day 1.This is not about a virus. This is a technocratic, totalitarian,transhumanist take over of the world. Their big opportunity toconnect us all to their Biometric Borg. But just wear your mask, andsocial distance from everyone, and things will be fine - fucking sheeple....source: