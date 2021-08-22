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Dr. Lee Merritt, former US Navy surgeon, warns of catastrophic "vaccine" risk to active duty soldiers
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1507 views • August 22, 2021
A "vaccine" for a virus that does NOT exist!
There never was any pandemic, just a created event based on lies and
massive deceptions and of course fake science and compliant doctors
and other HC workers as well as lawyers and nearly all politicos !
There is no test as well, just another deception method and a way to
spread it. Excellent interview Mike. It is all far worse than you
thought and confirms I've been right about all of this since day 1.
This is not about a virus. This is a technocratic, totalitarian,
transhumanist take over of the world. Their big opportunity to
connect us all to their Biometric Borg. But just wear your mask, and
social distance from everyone, and things will be fine - fucking sheeple....
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/eb1b58c0-d62f-4229-9098-5fd861118053
There never was any pandemic, just a created event based on lies and
massive deceptions and of course fake science and compliant doctors
and other HC workers as well as lawyers and nearly all politicos !
There is no test as well, just another deception method and a way to
spread it. Excellent interview Mike. It is all far worse than you
thought and confirms I've been right about all of this since day 1.
This is not about a virus. This is a technocratic, totalitarian,
transhumanist take over of the world. Their big opportunity to
connect us all to their Biometric Borg. But just wear your mask, and
social distance from everyone, and things will be fine - fucking sheeple....
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/eb1b58c0-d62f-4229-9098-5fd861118053
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