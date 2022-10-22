🚽Deep State In Toilet

Observing the clues, finding the clues, organizing the clues to prove to you deep state is in the toilet. So much happening and lots in this video to tie it all together so you can get a glimpse of the BIG PICTURE. Nothing can stop what is coming and the flood of information is hitting the fan.30+ hours of digging and 15+ hours of organizing and editing went into this video. It will open your eyes.





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏





Putting On The Armour Of GOD - 7 video series. Links to them all are in descriptions below every video.

👉 https://rumble.com/v140hl7-armour-of-god-series-final-7-of-7.html





Pulling the weeds of corruption

👉 https://www.bitchute.com/video/uJoHHzPSkSD9/





Q told us about Uniting

👉 https://rumble.com/v1hmpyx--unity-is-power-17.html





Trump Is Still President. PROOF!

👉https://www.brighteon.com/c039cf69-5d25-4c41-8771-8cbcb199db51





Combatting MkUltra

👉 https://rumble.com/vjne2t-combating-mind-control.html





💥💥💥 SAVE THE CHILDREN... Strategic steps. Simple (listen 1.5 speed)

Four Video Series. Every video has links to other the four in the description.

👉https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420





𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3





Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏



