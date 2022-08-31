💥 Trump Is Still President

Derek Johnson knows his law and goes in depth into Military Law, Military Operations and Military Symbols. Lawful Legal Proof Trump Is Sill President. Derek walks you through a plethora of facts as well as points out many optics that are there for those with eyes to see.Resignations - https://www.resignation.info/

Next focus is to place our attention on the massive problem of Human Trafficking.

⏰ Four Videos RE: #SaveTheChildren 👇

🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.

https://rumble.com/vel53p-video-1-of-4-patriots-controlling-the-narrative.html

🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)

https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77

🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy

https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420

🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.

https://www.brighteon.com/29Der8d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209

⚔️ Thrivalism

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/cf7b9f70-deba-4a3a-b0f6-ac43d3477834



𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

Namaste ♥





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞

🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞

🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞





✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3





Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."



