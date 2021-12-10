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HeyJudithRose - Media Control Anagram | 432hz [hd 720p]
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11 views • December 10, 2021
Oh how the ruling class love their symbolism.
This video was created by HeyJudithRose on TikTok. We can not find the original video on her TikTok channel. It was likely removed because of the usual censorship.
A common theme among many who have "awakened" is that they still tend to have a form of Stockholm Syndrome trauma bonding with the "abuser platforms". So, they will use TikTok, YouTube and various main stream platforms which have censorship, while at the same time being adverse to alt tech platforms which have a lot more freedom and you don't have to worry about things like shadow bans, algorithm tampering, wrong think jail time, cancel culture, etc. Even the awakened tend to fear their own power, because they haven't healed enough yet from their trauma.
With that said, here is a list of places you can find her: https://linktr.ee/judith.rose
Hashtags: #media #control #nwo #genocide #thegreatreset
Metatags Space Separated: media control nwo genocide thegreatreset
Metatags Comma Separated: media, control, nwo, genocide, thegreatreset
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KrGtLtLJeCfm/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1315838542668107780?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/HeyJudithRose---Media-Control-Anagram---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vqi6no-heyjudithrose-media-control-anagram-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/VmQcL1T
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/69bc64d3-b30d-4e1d-a607-e6597ae77553
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Iu3DPOPvLykaEPJ
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=7fa6182f559f79d41f4c90e1faaf784a2649aa57a91bd8f07eb0e479df341b23&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/643/heyjudithrose-media-control-anagram-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/62437_oh-how-the-ruling-class-love-their-symbolism-this-video-was-created-by-heyjudith.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video was created by HeyJudithRose on TikTok. We can not find the original video on her TikTok channel. It was likely removed because of the usual censorship.
A common theme among many who have "awakened" is that they still tend to have a form of Stockholm Syndrome trauma bonding with the "abuser platforms". So, they will use TikTok, YouTube and various main stream platforms which have censorship, while at the same time being adverse to alt tech platforms which have a lot more freedom and you don't have to worry about things like shadow bans, algorithm tampering, wrong think jail time, cancel culture, etc. Even the awakened tend to fear their own power, because they haven't healed enough yet from their trauma.
With that said, here is a list of places you can find her: https://linktr.ee/judith.rose
Hashtags: #media #control #nwo #genocide #thegreatreset
Metatags Space Separated: media control nwo genocide thegreatreset
Metatags Comma Separated: media, control, nwo, genocide, thegreatreset
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KrGtLtLJeCfm/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1315838542668107780?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/HeyJudithRose---Media-Control-Anagram---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vqi6no-heyjudithrose-media-control-anagram-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/VmQcL1T
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/69bc64d3-b30d-4e1d-a607-e6597ae77553
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Iu3DPOPvLykaEPJ
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=7fa6182f559f79d41f4c90e1faaf784a2649aa57a91bd8f07eb0e479df341b23&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/643/heyjudithrose-media-control-anagram-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/62437_oh-how-the-ruling-class-love-their-symbolism-this-video-was-created-by-heyjudith.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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