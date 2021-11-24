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Kyle Rittenhouse: Attacts Lin Wood & Atty John Pierce Kept him in Jail | Tucker Carlson
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134 views • November 24, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse tells Tucker Carlson in a scripted interview on Fox that Lin Wood and John Pierce could have bailed him out of jail in September but kept him in there until November to "raise money so they can take it for their own benefit. Not trying to set me free."

THis is NOT TRUE, since Lin Wood was not his criminal attorney - and Lin Wood refutes this comment on his Telegram channel. Lin Wood has ALL the receipts and actually raised the $2 Million bale via his FightBack non profit. to get him out on bail.

Lin Wood releases audio recording of Daily Beast phone interview:
https://www.brighteon.com/dfd04b36-cf60-4244-a839-b2f1d46aec06

Lin Wood Telegram -
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth
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interviewtucker carlsontrialkyle rittenhouse
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