Kyle Rittenhouse: Attacts Lin Wood & Atty John Pierce Kept him in Jail | Tucker Carlson

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THis is NOT TRUE, since Lin Wood was not his criminal attorney - and Lin Wood refutes this comment on his Telegram channel. Lin Wood has ALL the receipts and actually raised the $2 Million bale via his FightBack non profit. to get him out on bail.
Lin Wood releases audio recording of Daily Beast phone interview:
https://www.brighteon.com/dfd04b36-cf60-4244-a839-b2f1d46aec06
Lin Wood Telegram -
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth