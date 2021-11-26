Lin Wood Releases Recording of Interview by The Daily Beast Over Kyle Rittenhouse Accusations



Lin Wood has many posts on telegram about this situation. Here are some of his comments.



Questions raised by the Deep State Fox interview of Kyle Rittenhouse by Tucker Carlson:



1. When was the interview arranged?



2. Who arranged the interview?



3. When was the interview conducted? Kyle’s verdict was rendered around Noon on Friday. With clips of the interview shown, Fox and Tucker were promoting the interview on Friday evening. That sure was a fast turn around!!!



4. How did Kyle go in a few short hours from being the emotional young man exonerated on murder charges to appearing to be a composed, scripted young man in the Tucker Carlson interview?



5. After this national and personal ordeal, why did Tucker focus on me??? Weren’t there more important issues to discuss publicly?



6. I was NEVER contacted by Fox or Tucker Carlson to be informed of the accusations and afforded an opportunity to respond. Why not??? Tucker Carlson (and Sean Hannity) have my cell number. I was one call away. This was clearly a Fox ambush hit piece on me. Who wanted to use Kyle Rittenhouse to falsely attack me?



6. Why did Fox totally ignore the background of David Hancock (a/k/a Fraudcock), the disgraced former Navy SEAL, in discussing Kyle? I spoke to Kyle one time briefly over a year ago. Fraudcock has been in total control of Kyle and his mother for almost one year. The public record raises very serious questions about the honesty and agenda of Fraudcock.



7. Why did Tucker strongly suggest that I was one of Kyle’s criminal lawyers? I was not. John Pierce was calling the shots for Kyle during the time period in question along with Mark Richards. I was not. I was just trying to help Kyle through #FightBack. I had agreed to help him in defamation matters after the criminal case. Why did John Pierce terminate that relationship almost immediately after #FightBack posted the bail monies.



There are MANY more serious questions to be explored with respect to this Deep State ambush hit piece.



Do the research.

Connect the dots.

Draw your own conclusions.



* * * * *



It's a best practice for public figures to record conversations anytime they're interviewed by mainstream media. As so many have learned over the years, their words are often twisted and taken out of context to generate fodder for the tabloids, better known as American corporate media.



Attorney Lin Wood knows this all too well. He recorded a phone interview with a Daily Beast reporter asking about the accusations made last night by Kyle Rittenhouse on Tucker Carlson's show. The interview was a joke as the reporter continuously attempted to get Wood to say something outrageous.



At one point, Wood was asked if he thought Tucker Carlson was "CIA Deep State," to which Wood rightly rebuked him