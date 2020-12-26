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Fauci Signals Wrong Arm - No Needle
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460 views • December 26, 2020
Am I in the Twilight Zone?
Some have been saying it's saline solution, others say it's a shot of vitamin d and zinc, some say it has a cap on it but I looked online and that is not a cap but there is no needle. And yet it appears as if a needle or something pulls at his skin. And now he is signaling the wrong arm.
Be sure to check out ALL my other videos.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
Some have been saying it's saline solution, others say it's a shot of vitamin d and zinc, some say it has a cap on it but I looked online and that is not a cap but there is no needle. And yet it appears as if a needle or something pulls at his skin. And now he is signaling the wrong arm.
Be sure to check out ALL my other videos.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
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