MFAW Lightning Apocalypse 1.3 Million Bolts Hit Australia

Please select the link below to request a Religious Exemption letter.Frontline Workers TestimoniesVAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting SystemVigiAccessAttempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctoroperation lockstepADRENOCHROME THE TORTURE OF CHILDREN FOR PROFITThe Secret of The 33 Degree Freemason | Manly P. Hall LectureAsking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask OutsideEXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire BodyIts WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completedBill Gates is a PsycopathBill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all ChristiansVaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill themDR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINEWORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan labUFO DISCLOSURE!Wokeism will DESTROY civilizationA STORM OF COLOR Time Lapse - Isolated Supercell, tornado, rainbow and lightning stormTop 10 Unreal Cloud FormationsGo here if you want uncensored infoWHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINEA must researchAn Inconvenient HistoryNoah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate TectonicsAlarming study confirms vaxxers will face catastrophic Antibody Dependent EnhancementFor over a year, intensive research conducted by health experts likeDr. Sherri Tenpenny has brought to light increasing concerns about "Antibody Dependent Enhancement" (ADE),a phenomenon where vaccines make the disease far worse by priming the immune system for a potentially deadly overreaction.A new science paper published in the Journal of Infection appears to provide solid evidence that the vaccines being administered around the world will,without question, cause ADE effects in people when they are exposed to the Delta variant or potentially other coronavirus strains.With nearly 200 million Americans already vaccinated-- and 2.4 billion around the world already injected-- a mere 20% death rate could produce 40 million vaccine-induced deaths in the USA, and 480 million deaths globally.(This is the entire point, of course, of the depopulation vaccines.)Cherokee WisdomAn old Cherokee was teaching his grandson about life.'A fight is going on inside me', he said to the boy. 'It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves.One is evil - he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.He continued. The other is good - he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.'The same fight is going on inside you and inside every other person too.'The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, Which wolf will win?The old Cherokee simply replied, 'The one you feed.'Henning KemnerGod Bless You