UFO DISCLOSURE!

Frontline Workers TestimoniesIts WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completedBill Gates is a PsycopathBill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all ChristiansVaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill themDR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINEWokeism will DESTROY civilizationBible Prophecy Update: 01/31/21Bible Prophecy Update: 02/07/21Go here if you want uncensored infoWHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINEA must researchAn Inconvenient HistoryNoah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate TectonicsCherokee WisdomAn old Cherokee was teaching his grandson about life.'A fight is going on inside me', he said to the boy. 'It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves.One is evil - he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.He continued. The other is good - he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.'The same fight is going on inside you and inside every other person too.'The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, Which wolf will win?The old Cherokee simply replied, 'The one you feed.'End Times Signs.Henning KemnerGod Bless You