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2000 Cheaters: Video Recap Plus 4 Vital Questions
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51 views • May 11, 2022
May 11, 2022 - Fox News and even Tucker Carlson will not allow guests to mention Dinesh D’Sousza’s documentary 2000 Mules on the stolen 2020 election—nor will Newsmax cover the story. It’s a big reveal of the 202 steal, and how Biden’s paid mules padded his numbers in five key swing states. Join me for a quick recap and prayer for our nation.
Thanks for watching and praying!
ALSO—DON’T MISS RECAP of stunning events for this week:
https://www.brighteon.com/bc87adcd-54b5-49d8-bf87-82f20311a211
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uIGZYTESelaE/
https://rumble.com/v1495r9-sea-change-god-is-on-the-move.html
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
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prayingcitizen.com
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Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
ALSO—DON’T MISS RECAP of stunning events for this week:
https://www.brighteon.com/bc87adcd-54b5-49d8-bf87-82f20311a211
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uIGZYTESelaE/
https://rumble.com/v1495r9-sea-change-god-is-on-the-move.html
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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