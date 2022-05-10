Sea Change: God is on the Move!

May 10, 2022 - Can you feel it? Good things are happening as the tide turns and the life-killing Democrats are on the run! Let's look at the state of the nation and the proof that victory is rolling in!Thanks for watching and prayingBe sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.