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Who is Kenneth Copeland and the man 666
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94 views • February 05, 2021
In todays video we investigate who Kenneth Copeland and ask the following questions
Where do he come from?
What is his background/education?
What does he believe?
What is the history of the movement, doctrine he preaches?
Is he a likely candidate for the man 666?
Video recognition and information from the following sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVR9WKXG59E (386) Kairos 2017 and the Mother of Harlots – YouTube
http://propheticalert.net/pope-francis-calls-for-dialogue-between-the-worlds-religions/ Pope Francis Calls for Dialogue Between the World's Religions – PropheticAlert
(386) Kairos 2017 – YouTube
Kenneth Copeland calls for end of Protestant Reformation (2017)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqrNIVti57s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA4EPOfic5A (500) Pope Francis Sends Video Message to Kenneth Copeland - Lets Unite – YouTube
https://freerepublic.com/focus/religion/3173276/posts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2AvmyzuNIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqrNIVti57s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_v2MAMfOZY&;t=414s (603) Demon Possessed, False and Greedy Prophet - What is Kenneth Copeland? | Justin Peters - YouTube
(603) The Devilish Puppet Master of the Word-Faith Movement (Justin Peters) (Selected Scriptures) - YouTube
Please view our other video on the man 666
https://www.brighteon.com/907e4090-a109-4005-a0ed-f1c419f28e15
Our Channels
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/srod69agitator
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected]
ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected]
ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected]
ph: 860 798-3672
Where do he come from?
What is his background/education?
What does he believe?
What is the history of the movement, doctrine he preaches?
Is he a likely candidate for the man 666?
Video recognition and information from the following sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVR9WKXG59E (386) Kairos 2017 and the Mother of Harlots – YouTube
http://propheticalert.net/pope-francis-calls-for-dialogue-between-the-worlds-religions/ Pope Francis Calls for Dialogue Between the World's Religions – PropheticAlert
(386) Kairos 2017 – YouTube
Kenneth Copeland calls for end of Protestant Reformation (2017)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqrNIVti57s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA4EPOfic5A (500) Pope Francis Sends Video Message to Kenneth Copeland - Lets Unite – YouTube
https://freerepublic.com/focus/religion/3173276/posts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2AvmyzuNIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqrNIVti57s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_v2MAMfOZY&;t=414s (603) Demon Possessed, False and Greedy Prophet - What is Kenneth Copeland? | Justin Peters - YouTube
(603) The Devilish Puppet Master of the Word-Faith Movement (Justin Peters) (Selected Scriptures) - YouTube
Please view our other video on the man 666
https://www.brighteon.com/907e4090-a109-4005-a0ed-f1c419f28e15
Our Channels
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/srod69agitator
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected]
ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected]
ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected]
ph: 860 798-3672
Keywords
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