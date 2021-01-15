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The Man 666: Who is He?
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43 views • January 15, 2021
This presentation exposes the traditional Protestant teaching that the man 666 in Revelation 13:18 is an identifying mark of the papacy. The numerical identification of individuals by placing number equivalents across from the letters in their names and them summing them up to derive some sort of meaning is known as numerology, a form of divination which is strictly condemned in the Word of God (Deut. 18:9-12). The identification of man 666 in Bible prophecy belongs right where the pioneers of the Seventh-day Adventist church placed it, on the two-horned beast (Rev. 13:11-18) and that is were it should remain to maintain harmony with the scripture account. Come see the evidences and how the SDA church was caught altering images in order to uphold human traditions over the Word of God.
For further details that form the basis of this presentation, please visit the following site: http://shepherds-rod-speaks.org/2009/12/the-man-666-who-is-he/
or at this link:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/shepherds-rod-studies/a-trio-of-studies-on-the-beasts-of-revelation-13-and-17/
For further details that form the basis of this presentation, please visit the following site: http://shepherds-rod-speaks.org/2009/12/the-man-666-who-is-he/
or at this link:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/shepherds-rod-studies/a-trio-of-studies-on-the-beasts-of-revelation-13-and-17/
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