BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Man 666: Who is He?
Revival and Reformation
Revival and Reformation
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • January 15, 2021
This presentation exposes the traditional Protestant teaching that the man 666 in Revelation 13:18 is an identifying mark of the papacy. The numerical identification of individuals by placing number equivalents across from the letters in their names and them summing them up to derive some sort of meaning is known as numerology, a form of divination which is strictly condemned in the Word of God (Deut. 18:9-12). The identification of man 666 in Bible prophecy belongs right where the pioneers of the Seventh-day Adventist church placed it, on the two-horned beast (Rev. 13:11-18) and that is were it should remain to maintain harmony with the scripture account. Come see the evidences and how the SDA church was caught altering images in order to uphold human traditions over the Word of God.

For further details that form the basis of this presentation, please visit the following site: http://shepherds-rod-speaks.org/2009/12/the-man-666-who-is-he/
or at this link:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/shepherds-rod-studies/a-trio-of-studies-on-the-beasts-of-revelation-13-and-17/
Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationamericanpopepapacyman 666
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Willow Tohi
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy