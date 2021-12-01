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1 Million Views + 1000 Subs + Situation Update Denmark [01.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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140 views • December 01, 2021
About many People's 'Self Pity':
I never saw a wild thing sorry for itself.
A small bird will drop frozen dead from a bough
without ever having felt sorry for itself.
- David Herbert Lawrence

OMICRON 'Variant' Situation Update Denmark Monday [29.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Wnwb1GwzfvC/
https://www.brighteon.com/f81dd047-c6d2-4545-a143-9b3d5ae4af2a
https://rumble.com/vpzgph-omicron-variant-situation-update-denmark-monday-29.11.2021.html
https://t.me/KimOsboel/759

G.I. Jane (1997) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0119173/

G.I. Jane - I Never Saw A Wild Thing Sorry for Itself
242,261 views Aug 23, 2012
Ertan Kirman - 632 subscribers
https://youtu.be/0fYfBZSnG1Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Og9tYJYJYf1ktxgd8nm2A

G.I. Jane (1997) Suck My Dick - Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Training
12,746 views Apr 10, 2021
https://youtu.be/zOJe1tagkno
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YD0cla-PnF2LNzK_b2DkQ

Has you ever seen an animal feel sorry for itself?
Why does many humans often dwell on their misfortunes and pity themselves, whereas an animal accepts the misfortunes and keeps moving forward in life.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D._H._Lawrence

And Yes, Demi Moore are also a Satanic Pedophile and was on the ‘Epstein list’...

Source: Q | Red Pill World - Confirmed: Demi Moore #Qanon July 4th, 2020.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Q_RedPillWorld/status/1278896910091288580
https://twitter.com/i/status/1278896910091288580
https://www.docdroid.net/GXnohZC/govuscourtscasd66035330-pdf
https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2017/11/13/demi-moore-sexual-15-year-old-boy/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4905961/philip-tanzini-child-actor-demi-moore-kiss-general-hospital-freddy-moore/amp/
https://ia801903.us.archive.org/23/items/EpsteinFlightLogsLolitaExpress/Jeffrey%20Epstein%20Flight%20Logs.pdf
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/1507315/epstein-flight-manifests.pdf
https://epsteinsblackbook.com/flights
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12045274/jeffrey-epstein-flight-paedos-private-jet-lolita-express/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/esDX8itjoNo0/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/

The stages of Truth before ir's fully acknowledged.
- First it is ignored.
- Then it is ridiculed.
- Then it is counteracted violently.
- Next, it is considered obvious to everyone.
This is the Truth, and although the Truth is not always nice it is at still the Truth .

Philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860)
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/arthur_schopenhauer.

Music:
Sia: Some People Have REAL Problems..!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Some_People_Have_Real_Problems
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=sia+some+people+have+real+problems

https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ [Main]
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel [Main]
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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