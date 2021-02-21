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The Solemn Assembly Joel 2:15, 16: Why are Davidians so Confused?
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86 views • February 21, 2021
This presentation will show why Davidians are so confused on understanding the solemn assembly of Joel 2:15, 16. The correct teaching from the original SRod message will first be presented followed by an explanation of where all the confusion comes from. For links to related videos in this series please visit the following links.
Revelation 11:2: Is there a future application of the 42 months?: https://www.brighteon.com/c8424bc3-8bd6-4714-bef2-ddae261ecfd9
Revelation 11:2: Is there a future application of the 42 months?: https://www.brighteon.com/c8424bc3-8bd6-4714-bef2-ddae261ecfd9
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