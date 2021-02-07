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The 42 Months of Revelation 11:2: Why are Davidians so Confused?
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97 views • February 07, 2021
In this presentation we demonstrate how the 42 months of Revelation 11:2 has two applications. One historical from 538 - 1798 A.D. and the other a literal 3 1/2 period that will conclude with the purification of Ezekiel 9. Come see how we arrive at these truths using the Bible, the Spirit of Prophecy, and the writings of the original Shepherd's Rod message. For links to background content mentioned in the presentations, please visit the following links.
The Unauthorized New Codes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1WkTfnNI&;t=5s
The Golden Bowl Revisited: https://www.brighteon.com/1afd560b-7e44-4adb-9e6c-8e7051971f8f
The Confederacy of Isaiah 8, The IRS 501c3 trap: http://whyperish.org/2010/09/irs-501c3-state-incorporation-a-trap-for-davidians/
A study on the "Times of Trouble": http://whyperish.org/2013/09/times-of-trouble/
The Unauthorized New Codes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1WkTfnNI&;t=5s
The Golden Bowl Revisited: https://www.brighteon.com/1afd560b-7e44-4adb-9e6c-8e7051971f8f
The Confederacy of Isaiah 8, The IRS 501c3 trap: http://whyperish.org/2010/09/irs-501c3-state-incorporation-a-trap-for-davidians/
A study on the "Times of Trouble": http://whyperish.org/2013/09/times-of-trouble/
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