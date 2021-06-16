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Huge depopulation around the world by 2025
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7001 views • June 16, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have some shocking news to share about massive depopulation by 2025
Here is the link to the original video ( please be aware there is some swearing later in the original video) plus some additional information https://www.brighteon.com/eab4b916-4bcc-45d2-be39-d92f16d91896
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/04/10/deagel-makes-mysterious-changes-to-2025-population-forecast-for-america-as-bill-gates-launches-gran-d-challenge-the-holy-grail-of-influenza-research-and-b
Here is the link to the original video ( please be aware there is some swearing later in the original video) plus some additional information https://www.brighteon.com/eab4b916-4bcc-45d2-be39-d92f16d91896
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/04/10/deagel-makes-mysterious-changes-to-2025-population-forecast-for-america-as-bill-gates-launches-gran-d-challenge-the-holy-grail-of-influenza-research-and-b
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