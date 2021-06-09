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Deagel Indicates Planned Population Reduction by 2025
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9646 views • June 09, 2021
Source: "227 million dead by 2025 in the USA. But they intend to do that in many countries. This video shows the Deagle website for population reduction in many countries. The last time I checked Deagle had taken this information off of their website. It was however there for several years as I saw it personally." Jim_Crenshaw https://www.bitchute.com/video/UiicEor0VrlF/
www.deagel.com
https://bit.ly/3x3InmI
https://infiniteunknown.net/2020/10/31/what-in-the-world-is-deagel-com-deagel-com-forecast-2025/
https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf - Page 6
Expected Project Approval Date: 02-April-2020
Expected Project Closing Date: 31-March-2025
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
https://seemorerocks.is/deagel-com-just-removed-2025-forecast/On 4/20/21, Deagel.com, a military intelligence agency, has deleted their mysterious 2025 forecast spreadsheet that predicted a major collapse of the western countries. The forecast used to exist at [link to deagel.com (secure)] and now that page just redirects to the home page.The spreadsheet predicted a major drop in the US population from 332 million in 2019 to only 99 million in 2025 (-70%).
www.deagel.com
https://bit.ly/3x3InmI
https://infiniteunknown.net/2020/10/31/what-in-the-world-is-deagel-com-deagel-com-forecast-2025/
https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf - Page 6
Expected Project Approval Date: 02-April-2020
Expected Project Closing Date: 31-March-2025
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
https://seemorerocks.is/deagel-com-just-removed-2025-forecast/On 4/20/21, Deagel.com, a military intelligence agency, has deleted their mysterious 2025 forecast spreadsheet that predicted a major collapse of the western countries. The forecast used to exist at [link to deagel.com (secure)] and now that page just redirects to the home page.The spreadsheet predicted a major drop in the US population from 332 million in 2019 to only 99 million in 2025 (-70%).
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