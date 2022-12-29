Elon Musk casually brainstorms about Twitter's future direction

Elon Musk Prophetically Brainstorms The Future Of Twitter

"In China you do everything in WeChat . . . it's kick ass . . . outside of China there's nothing like it, people live on one app. My idea would be like how about if we just copy WeChat, copy them."

....................

Elon Musk: "Almost Every Conspiracy Theory That People Had About Twitter Turned Out To Be True!"

https://www.brighteon.com/91efa9bc-2f4e-44d0-b2a3-ef6b7c94cf42





Original Twitter Video:

https://twitter.com/teslaownersSV/status/1608137752692031491