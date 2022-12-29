Elon Musk casually brainstorms about Twitter's future direction

Elon Musk Prophetically Brainstorms The Future Of Twitter
"In China you do everything in WeChat . . . it's kick ass . . . outside of China there's nothing like it, people live on one app. My idea would be like how about if we just copy WeChat, copy them."
....................
Elon Musk: "Almost Every Conspiracy Theory That People Had About Twitter Turned Out To Be True!"
https://www.brighteon.com/91efa9bc-2f4e-44d0-b2a3-ef6b7c94cf42
Original Twitter Video:
https://twitter.com/teslaownersSV/status/1608137752692031491
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.