Elon Musk: Almost every Conspiracy Theory about Twitter turned out to be True

Conservatives were right – Twitter was corrupt.

During a recent interview, Elon Musk confirmed this by saying

“To be totally frank, almost every conspiracy theory that people had about Twitter turned out to be true. Is there a conspiracy theory about Twitter that didn’t turn out to be true? So far, they’ve all turned out to be true. If not more true than people thought.”

Elon Musk has begun releasing Twitter files exposing what was really happening at Twitter.

Then-Twitter Deputy General Counsel James Baker was involved in the decision to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story on Twitter.

This is despite the fact it was known the materials weren’t hacked.

Baker was fired by Elon Musk.

