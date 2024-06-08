BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VETERANS TODAY: 07JUN24, CONFIRMED: US Aircraft Carrier Eisenhower Escaped after Yemeni Attacks! (VIDEO)
761 views • 11 months ago

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos

THE INTEL DROP: 06JUN24, CONFIRMED: USS Eisenhower Aflame as Second Attack Destroys Flight Deck - Many Dead and Wounded (VIDEO)https://www.brighteon.com/7d36a124-1e4d-4f07-b09c-68235b70ea63

EurAsia Daily: 02JUN24, Were There Two US Warships in the Red Sea (Not Just One) Attacked by the Houthis on June 1st?

https://www.brighteon.com/8c732b14-0f4a-4b3e-b89f-7a9557fadd58

INTEL-DROP: 01JUN24, Exclusive: USS Dwight Eisenhower Hit with Hypersonic Missile, Still Burning, Planes Exploding – Deaths, Russian Retaliation for Strategic Radar Hit? (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

https://www.brighteon.com/a3894e00-6a92-4f44-a9b8-4c9f740074d8

Read original article at:

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/06/us-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower-mystery-solved-escaped-to-jeddah-after-yemeni-attacks/

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has vowed that the country’s Armed Forces will continue targeting the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the American aircraft carrier that has already been struck twice during recent anti-American operations.

“The American aircraft carrier ‘Eisenhower’ will remain a target for our Armed Forces whenever the opportunity arises,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a speech on Thursday.

He pledged that “the upcoming strikes will be more impactful and effective.” The carrier was hit by the Yemeni forces in the Red Sea on Friday and again on Saturday in response to the United States’ acts of aggression against Yemen.

Al-Houthi detailed the forces’ operations against the carrier, praising it as one of the most notable and important operations to be carried out this week.

He noted that the vessel had been hit twice within 24 hours using seven cruise missiles and four drones. After the strikes, it [the carrier] retreated towards the northern Red Sea, fearing further targeting by our Armed Forces, the Ansarullah leader said.

The USS Eisenhower was 400 kilometers from the Yemeni coast during the targeting, then moved about 880 kilometers northwest of the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The operation to target the Eisenhower was successful, and its air traffic halted for two days after the targeting, he remarked.

No information was provided on the damage reported to the US Navy flagship, which was forced to flee after the attack. Therefore at the moment there is no confirmation of any deaths or injuries during the attacks suffered by the Yemeni Houtis.

Washington, however, tried to deny that the vessel had been targeted, al-Houthi added, attributing the denial to their embarrassment and sense of defeat and loss of prestige. However, the facts will be revealed no matter how much the Americans try to deny the targeting operations, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Houthi stated that the Israeli regime had failed to achieve its goals in the Gaza Strip, which Tel Aviv has subjected to a genocidal war since last October.

houthisyemen houthisyahya sareehouthis attack shiphouthis attack us aircraft carrierhouthis attack us carrierhouthis missile attackyemen houthis missile attackhouthis attack us dronehouthi attack us dronehouthi attack on us dronehouthis shoot us dronehouthi shoot us droneus drone shot down houthihouthis missile strike us carrierus carrier attackedaircraft carrier attackabdul-malik al-houthi
