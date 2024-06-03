BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EurAsia Daily: 02JUN24, Were There Two US Warships in the Red Sea (Not Just One) Attacked by the Houthis on June 1st?
Delacabra
Delacabra
67 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
455 views • 11 months ago

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos


UPDATE: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a3894e00-6a92-4f44-a9b8-4c9f740074d8

https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2024/06/02/husity-soobshchili-ob-atake-po-flotu-ssha-v-krasnom-more


The Ansar Allah Houthis movement, ruling in northern Yemen, attacked the American aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower, an unknown destroyer, with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle, and a number of ships in the north of the Red Sea, said Yahya Saria, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces.


The Houthi naval forces, missile units and drones carried out six operations.


Saria also added that the movement's forces carried out attacks in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Indian Ocean on ships that "belong to companies that violated the decision to ban passage to (Israeli) ports."

Keywords
houthisyemen houthisyahya sareehouthis attack shiphouthis attack us aircraft carrierhouthis attack us carrierhouthis missile attackyemen houthis missile attackhouthis attack us dronehouthi attack us dronehouthi attack on us dronehouthis shoot us dronehouthi shoot us droneus drone shot down houthihouthis missile strike us carrierus carrier attackedaircraft carrier attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy