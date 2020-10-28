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Sen. Ted Cruz to Twitter CEO: "Mr Dorsey, who the hell elected you...?"
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72 views • October 28, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz to Twitter CEO: "Mr Dorsey, who the hell elected you...?" Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/66e34eca-55c5-4c2d-8a55-783d49690a09
Sen. Ted Cruz to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: "Mr Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?" Published on Oct 28, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: "Mr Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?" Published on Oct 28, 2020
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