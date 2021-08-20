Love Your Servitude - Aldous Huxley & George Orwell

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George Orwell, was an English novelist, essayist, journalist and critic. His work is characterised by lucid prose, biting social criticism, opposition to totalitarianism and mass surveillance. As a writer, Orwell produced literary criticism and poetry, fiction and polemical journalism; and is best known for the allegorical novella Animal Farm (1945) and the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949).
The profound animation from 12:30 to 15:45 of this video is from "IN-SHADOW - A Modern Odyssey - Animated Short Film" by Lubomir Arsov. Full video here - https://www.brighteon.com/dcecc4f1-22d8-48af-8cdd-769f187a5d45
The full Aldous Huxley audio us from his lecture at UC Berkeley in 1962.
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