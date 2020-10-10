IN-SHADOW - A Modern Odyssey - Animated Short Film

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“No tree, it is said, can grow to heaven unless its roots reach down to hell.”
-C.G. Jung
Written, Directed & Produced by Lubomir Arsov
Original Soundtrack “Age of Wake” by Starward Projections
Composited by Sheldon Lisoy
Additional Compositing by Hiram Gifford
Art Directed & Edited by Lubomir Arsov
___
'IN-SHADOW' is an entirely independently funded, not-for-profit film. If you'd like to support the artist, DONATE here: (click 'donate' tab) https://www.inshadow.net/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I
IN-SHADOW