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Теория среды и полиморфизм. Скрытые знания о человеческом теле.
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8441 views • February 20, 2021
Это видео сделано как дополнение к нашему эфиру с Натальей Алькузи @facetoface_withna . Если вы хотите ещё глубже понять то, о чем говорится в этом видео, посмотрите также запись нашего эфира. Там мы очень подробно обсуждали полиморфизм.
Ссылка на эфир:
Прямой эфир 28.11.2020. Подробно о теории среды и ложности микробной теории заболеваний. https://www.brighteon.com/84c74edf-bf04-484b-ba8d-3bfe5a5b1862
Ссылка на эфир:
Прямой эфир 28.11.2020. Подробно о теории среды и ложности микробной теории заболеваний. https://www.brighteon.com/84c74edf-bf04-484b-ba8d-3bfe5a5b1862
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