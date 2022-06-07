Another Covid Vaxxist Pharmacist Challenged

MIRRORED from Daddomatto aka trail Say hello to Wes Harris the Kroger pharmacist manager located at 5602 Lyons Ave in Houston, TX 77020 Wes says he would not give me the COVID-19 injections if he knew it would hurt me. Wes reply was “why would I do that” My reply was “exactly” would you? And Wes replied “no” maybe Wes should review the adverse reactions to deal with his own problem, but of course he already knows.

Watch more :

Woman Wakes Up The Pharmacist About Informed Consent

https://www.brighteon.com/a3049ffb-e03f-427d-a5bc-a450da40984a

Walgreens Pharmacist Throws Pfizer Adverse Reactions List In The Trash!

https://www.brighteon.com/489d80df-1640-40c4-b07a-d41ff9ebdfd5

This Kroger Pharmacist Believes His Ins. And Kroger Will Cover Up For His Death Jab Murders!

https://www.brighteon.com/11f5462e-ded8-493a-9a91-58485412a4cf

Another CVS Pharmacist Snake Lying About The Jab! These People Really Are Sick!

https://www.brighteon.com/c0e15f75-e8a5-41a5-8198-a2691021e9c5









