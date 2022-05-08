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Walgreens Pharmacist Throws Pfizer Adverse Reactions List In The Trash!
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534 views • May 08, 2022
MIRRORED FROM:
Daddomatto: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/daddomatto-aka-trail/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDCJeltNCqVv/
Document : https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://openvaers.com/index.php
https://gab.com/NightStar/posts/108217343314282416
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://openvaers.com/index.php
Daddomatto: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/daddomatto-aka-trail/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDCJeltNCqVv/
Document : https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://openvaers.com/index.php
https://gab.com/NightStar/posts/108217343314282416
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://openvaers.com/index.php
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